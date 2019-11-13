Geingob accepts Shanghala, Esau resignations

Written by Shelleygan Petersen on 13 November 2019.

WINDHOEK, 13 NOV (NAMPA) - President Hage Geingob on Wednesday accepted the resignations of Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Bernhardt Esau, and Minister of Justice, Sacky Shanghala, with immediate effect after reports implicating them in corrupt practices, surfaced.

The resignations follow an exposé in a local daily as well as international media on Esau, Shanghala as well as Investec Namibia's managing director, James Hatuikulipi, allegedly being involved in a fishing scheme that generated at l ...