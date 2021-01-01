PERSONNEL-AS-JUDICIARY - Democracy without independent judiciary is hollow: Gauhati HC's Justice N Kotiswar Singh

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Democracy without an independent judiciary is hollow, said Gauhati High Court's Justice N Kotiswar Singh on Sunday.

At an event to lay the foundation stone of a court-cum-office building of the Gauhati bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal, he stressed the need for specialised knowledge of rules and regulations in service matters for practice in the tribunal which is uncommon in high court

Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) chairperson Manjula Das laid the found ...