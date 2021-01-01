RJ-SEER DEATH-BJP COMMITTEE (CORRECTED)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

BJP committee on fact-finding visit to Rajasthan after death of seer who protested mining (Eds: Correcting name of former UP DGP in para 2 and second last para)

Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) A four-member committee formed by BJP national president J P Nadda visited Pasopa village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Sunday, a day after a seer protesting against mining activities died by self-immolation.

The committee comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Rajasthan in-char ...