Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Olympic champion Korir of Kenya wins world 800m gold

Eugene, United States, July 24, 2022 (AFP) - Kenya's Emmanuel Korir produced his trademark devastating kick to add the world 800m title to his Olympic crown in Eugene on Saturday.

Korir timed 1min 43.71sec, with Algerian Djamel Sedjati taking silver in 1:44.14 and Canada's Marco Arop claiming bronze (1:44.28).

A second Algerian, African champion Slimane Moula, raced into lead of the eight-man field at Hayward Field.

Arop slid throu ...