Japan to ignore S. Korea's objection to push for controversial mine listing by UNESCO: foreign minister

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TOKYO, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Monday said Japan will ignore South Korea's objection when deliberating a contentious plan to nominate a gold and silver mine site on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture for the 2023 UNESCO World Heritage list.

"We are not giving any diplomatic consideration to South Korea. We are comprehensively considering within the government what would be most effective in seeking the U.N. Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization's ...