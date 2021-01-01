BOSE-SOVIET-SECRET LETTER - Netaji sent secret letter to Soviet leadership in 1939 asking for help in India's liberation By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.
Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) Amiya Bose, freedom icon Subhas Bose's nephew, was tasked by his uncle to carry a secret letter seeking Soviet help in India's liberation, which was to be delivered to agents in Britain in October 1939, barely a month into the Second World War.
The freedom fighter's nephew, who was searched on landing in Britain by officers from New Scotland Yard, managed to smuggle in the letters one of which was handed over to British Communist leader of Indian origin Rajani Palme Dutt and an ...
