UP-VEDIC PAINT - UP to set up 'Vedic Paint' factories in four districts

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Prayagraj, Jan 23 (PTI) A Vedic Paint will be soon be manufactured in four places in Uttar Pradesh, an official from Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said on Sunday.

The commission's Varanasi director DS Bhati told PTI that units will be set up at Barabanki, Varanasi, Ballia, and Meerut to manufacture the paint.

He said the paint is different from usual ones as it does not contain any chemical, is made from natural sources, and is just as durable as the other paints.

He als ...