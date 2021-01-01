Feature: China's coastal cities brace for Typhoon In-Fa

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TAIZHOU/NINGBO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Tian Jiangzhou and his father are two of nearly 500 migrant workers who have been transferred to a temporary shelter in east China's Zhejiang Province in advance of the approaching Typhoon In-Fa, the sixth typhoon of this year.

"We can definitely make it through the rain," said Tian, 20.

The temporary shelter is a school in Zhejiang's Sanmen County, where typhoons are frequent.

"We are lucky enough to have water, food, electricity, internet, and a place ...