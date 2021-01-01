BC-OLY--SOF--Australia-U, 0257
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
US beats Australia, clinches gold medal game softball spot<
Amanda Chidester hit a game-ending, two-run single in the eighth inning, Monica Abbott struck out 13 and the United States beat Australia 2-1 to clinch a berth in the Olympic softball gold medal game<
By RONALD BLUM<
AP Baseball Writer<
