US beats Australia, clinches gold medal game softball spot<
Amanda Chidester hit a game-ending, two-run single in the eighth inning, Monica Abbott struck out 13 and the United States beat Australia 2-1 to clinch a berth in the Olympic softball gold medal game<
By RONALD BLUM<
AP Baseball Writer<
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) _ Amanda Chidester hit a game-ending, two-run single in the eighth inning, Monica Abbott struck out 13 and the United States beat Australia 2-1 on Sunday to clinch a bert ...

 

