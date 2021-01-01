Urgent: Australia breaks world record to win women's 4X100m freestyle relay gold at Tokyo Olympics

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TOKYO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Australia beat its own world record to win women's 4X100m freestyle relay gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Sunday.

Touching home in three minutes and 29.69 seconds, the team ( Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell) sliced 0.36 seconds off the previous world record.

Canada came second in 3:32.78 and the United States took the bronze in 3:32.81.

China finished seventh in an Asian record time of 3:34.76.

...