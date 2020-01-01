Afghanistan reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 54,595

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

KABUL, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Afghanistan reported 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising its national tally to 54,595, including 6,716 active cases, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

"Laboratories conducted 882 tests during the past 24 hours, out of the total tests 36 were positive COVID-19 cases in 11 provinces of Afghanistan's 34 provinces," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 31 people recovered during the past 24 hours while five deaths were reported, raising t ...