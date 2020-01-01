BC-France-US, 0285
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden<
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Sunday to work closely together to fight the coronavirus pandemic and climate change<
AP Photo transref:DMME122<
PARIS (AP) _ After increasingly strained U.S.-France relations under Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Sunday to work closely together to fight the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
Their first c ...
Subscribe