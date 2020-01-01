BC-France-US, 0285

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden<

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Sunday to work closely together to fight the coronavirus pandemic and climate change<

PARIS (AP) _ After increasingly strained U.S.-France relations under Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Sunday to work closely together to fight the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

Their first c ...