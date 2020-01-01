UPDATE 1-ICC has arrested Central African Republic war crimes suspect Said - statement
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Updates with reaction from prosecutor, details, background)
THE HAGUE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The International Criminal
Court on Sunday said it had taken into custody a former Central
African Republic commander of the "Seleka" faction suspected of
war crimes and crimes against humanity.
In a statement the court said Mahamat Said Abdel Kain had
surrendered to the court on Sunday and had been arrested under a
warrant issued under seal on Jan. 7 2019, relating to alleged ...
Subscribe