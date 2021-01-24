Saudi-economy-investment

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Saudi PIF boosts domestic investments as joblessness soars

Riyadh, Jan 24, 2021 (AFP) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund will invest $40 billion annually in the domestic economy over the next five years, the crown prince said Sunday, as the kingdom battles high unemployment and a coronavirus-triggered slump.

The Public Investment Fund "will invest at least 150 billion riyals ($40 billion) annually in the domestic economy until 2025," Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a speech carried by sta ...