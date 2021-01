Russia-politics-opposition-US

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Kremlin says US interfering in Russian 'domestic affairs'

Moscow, Jan 24, 2021 (AFP) - The Kremlin on Sunday accused the US embassy of interfering in Russia's domestic affairs after the mission distributed a "demonstration alert" to US citizens in Russia recommending they avoid protests.

"Of course, these publications are inappropriate," President Vladimir Putin's spokeswoman Dmitry Peskov told a state TV channel in comments carried by Russian news agencies. "And of course indirectly, ...