BC-AS--China-US-Taiwan, 0554
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes<
The U.S. has reaffirmed support for Taiwan following China's dispatch of warplanes near the island in an apparent attempt to intimidate its democratic government and test American resolve<
AP Photo transref:XHG302<
Eds: UPDATES: With AP Photos.<
BEIJING (AP) _ The U.S. has reaffirmed support for Taiwan following China's dispatch of warplanes near the island in an apparent attempt to intimidate its democratic government and test ...
Subscribe