Marseille's title chance fades after another slip-up at Monaco

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

PARIS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Marseille's worrying form continued in Ligue 1 as Monaco came from behind to beat the runner-up of last season 3-1 on Saturday, handing a third successive league defeat to the southern France outfit.

Nemanja Radonjic put the visitor in front after 12 minutes while Guillermo Maripan and Aurelien Tchouameni scored in the second half to gift Monaco the lead before Stevan Jovetic sealed the victory through a penalty in injury time.

The win moved fourth-placed Monaco to onl ...