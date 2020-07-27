PRESS-RELEASE-BUSINESS-WIRE

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Press Release from Business Wire: Boehringer Ingelheim

INGELHEIM, July 27, 2020 (BSW) - Boehringer Ingelheim, a market leader in animal health, has acquired Global Stem cell Technology (GST), a Belgian veterinary biotech company. GST is dedicated to the research, development and production of evidence-based, regenerative medicines (stem cell therapies) used to treat orthopedic and metabolic diseases in animals. Boehringer Ingelheim already entered into a partnership with GST in 2018; in 2019, the c ...