UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi Motors forecasts full-year loss due to falling car sales
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details on results, comment)
TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp
on Monday forecast an operating loss of 140 billion yen
($1.33 billion) in the year to March as the automaker battles a
fall in demand for cars due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan's No. 6 automaker anticipates its biggest operating
loss in at least 16 years, according to Reuters data, just as it
embarks on a plan to shrink its workforce and production, and
c ...
