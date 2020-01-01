The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi Motors forecasts full-year loss due to falling car sales

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details on results, comment)
TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp
on Monday forecast an operating loss of 140 billion yen
($1.33 billion) in the year to March as the automaker battles a
fall in demand for cars due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan's No. 6 automaker anticipates its biggest operating
loss in at least 16 years, according to Reuters data, just as it
embarks on a plan to shrink its workforce and production, and
c ...

 

