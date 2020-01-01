The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Young adults face high risk of COVID-19 infections in Canada

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

OTTAWA, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Young adults are driving the new cases of COVID-19 higher in Canada, health authorities said Sunday, warning of serious health consequences and suggesting strict prevention measures.
For the week ending July 22, "young adults aged 20-39 years of age account for the highest incidence rates across all ages in Canada," said Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, in a statement.
Of the confirmed cases in this past week, 63 percent were young people under the ...

 

