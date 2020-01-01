Young adults face high risk of COVID-19 infections in Canada

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

OTTAWA, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Young adults are driving the new cases of COVID-19 higher in Canada, health authorities said Sunday, warning of serious health consequences and suggesting strict prevention measures.

For the week ending July 22, "young adults aged 20-39 years of age account for the highest incidence rates across all ages in Canada," said Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, in a statement.

Of the confirmed cases in this past week, 63 percent were young people under the ...