JGB yields edge up ahead of 40-year auction

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields

edged up on Monday, the first trading session after a long

weekend, as traders hedged positions ahead of Tuesday's 40-year

debt auction.

The 10-year JGB yield added half a basis

point to 0.015%, while the benchmark 10-year JGB futures

were down 0.04 point to 152.34, with a trading volume

of 10,581 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield gained half a basis

point to 0.410%, while the 30-year JGB yield was

