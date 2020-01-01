JGB yields edge up ahead of 40-year auction
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields
edged up on Monday, the first trading session after a long
weekend, as traders hedged positions ahead of Tuesday's 40-year
debt auction.
The 10-year JGB yield added half a basis
point to 0.015%, while the benchmark 10-year JGB futures
were down 0.04 point to 152.34, with a trading volume
of 10,581 lots.
The 20-year JGB yield gained half a basis
point to 0.410%, while the 30-year JGB yield was
Subscribe