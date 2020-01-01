S.Africa's Steinhoff proposes $1 bln settlement to solve legal disputes

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - Scandal-hit South African

retailer Steinhoff International said on Monday it had

proposed a settlement, worth up to around $1 billion, to settle

a stream of legal claims against the company.

The value would be paid in both cash and shares in retailer

Pepkor, Steinhoff's subsidiary, if the settlement is

given the consent of creditors, regulators and eligible

claimants, Steinhoff said in a statement.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; e ...