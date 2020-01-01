S.Africa's Steinhoff proposes $1 bln settlement to solve legal disputes
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - Scandal-hit South African
retailer Steinhoff International said on Monday it had
proposed a settlement, worth up to around $1 billion, to settle
a stream of legal claims against the company.
The value would be paid in both cash and shares in retailer
Pepkor, Steinhoff's subsidiary, if the settlement is
given the consent of creditors, regulators and eligible
claimants, Steinhoff said in a statement.
(Reporting by Emma Rumney; e ...
Subscribe