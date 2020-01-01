Roundup: U.S. ambassador to Iceland draws concerted criticism over retweet of China virus

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HELSINKI, July 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. ambassador to Iceland Jeffrey Ross Gunter has provoked anger and criticism in Iceland after he retweeted a post from U.S. President Donald Trump calling COVID-19 "the Invisible China Virus."

"We are United to defeat the Invisible China Virus," wrote Gunter last week on his official ambassadorial Twitter account, followed by the flag emojis of the United States and Iceland displayed side by side.

Gunter's retweet came after Trump tweeted on July 20, using "the I ...