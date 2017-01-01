German shares gain 0.86 percent at start of trading on Tuesday

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BERLIN, May 26 (Xinhua) -- German stocks were off to a good start on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index rising by 97.71 points, or 0.86 percent, opening at 11,488.99 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's largest 30 companies at the start of trading was German airline Lufthansa, increasing by 4.17 percent, followed by aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines with 3.57 percent, and automotive supplier Continental with 1.88 percent.

On Monday, Lufthansa and the German government agreed ...