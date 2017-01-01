Xinhua Asia-Pacific news summary at 1000 GMT, May 26

DHAKA -- Bangladesh Tuesday reported 21 more deaths and 1,166 new COVID-19 cases, a senior health ministry official told a television media briefing.

Prof. Nasima Sultana, additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services under the Ministry of Health, said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh has reached 36,751. (Bangladesh-COVID-19-Cases)

MANILA -- The Philippines on Tuesday reported 350 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 14,669 ...