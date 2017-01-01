Costa Rica allows same-sex marriages in a first for Central America
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Oscar Lopez
MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Costa
Rica gave the go-ahead to same-sex marriages on Tuesday, making
it the first country in Central America to do so after a
landmark court ruling came into effect at midnight.
The nation's constitutional court ruled in August 2018 that
a ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional and gave
parliament 18 months to legislate or the provision would be
automatically nullified.
Earlier thi ...
Subscribe