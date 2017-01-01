Costa Rica allows same-sex marriages in a first for Central America

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Oscar Lopez

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Costa

Rica gave the go-ahead to same-sex marriages on Tuesday, making

it the first country in Central America to do so after a

landmark court ruling came into effect at midnight.

The nation's constitutional court ruled in August 2018 that

a ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional and gave

parliament 18 months to legislate or the provision would be

automatically nullified.

Earlier thi ...