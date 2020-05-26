Vietnam-accident-health-traffic
Riding to the rescue: Hanoi motorbike taxi drivers turn first aiders
By Quy Le BUI
Hanoi, May 26, 2020 (AFP) - On the tarmac of a dark Hanoi street, motorbike taxi driver Pham Quoc Viet mops the bloodied knee of a fellow rider, one of the hundreds of traffic victims he's tended to in the chaotically congested Vietnamese capital.
By day, Viet, 33, works for Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab, scooting along the tree-lin ...
