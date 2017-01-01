UPDATE 2-Air Canada, Transat deal faces intense EU antitrust scrutiny
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - Air Canada's bid for
Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc may result in
higher prices and less choice for flights between Europe and
Canada, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday as they opened a
full-scale investigation into the deal.
Shares of Transat closed down about 7% at C$7 on Monday.
Montreal-based Air Canada is hoping Transat will boost its
leisure travel bus ...
