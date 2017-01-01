UPDATE 2-Air Canada, Transat deal faces intense EU antitrust scrutiny

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds share movement, Transat statement)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - Air Canada's bid for

Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc may result in

higher prices and less choice for flights between Europe and

Canada, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday as they opened a

full-scale investigation into the deal.

Shares of Transat closed down about 7% at C$7 on Monday.

Montreal-based Air Canada is hoping Transat will boost its

leisure travel bus ...