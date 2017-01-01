BC-CB--Suriname-Election, 0545

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Ex-strongman Bouterse seeks another term in Suriname<

Few leaders have the sort of shadows that hang over Suriname's President Desi Bouterse: a former coup leader and strongman, convicted of murder and drug smuggling and overseeing a dire economy<

AP Photo transref:XLAT130<

By HARMEN BOERBOOM<

Associated Press<

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) _ Few l ...