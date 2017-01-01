BC-SOC--Spain-Restart 2, 0446
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Spanish clubs allowed to train with groups of up 14 players<
Spanish league clubs are allowed to train with groups of up to 14 players as the league stays on track to restart in less than three weeks<
AP Photo transref:PW107, transref:PW106, transref:PW103<
Eds: UPDATES: 2nd paragraph with new death toll; adds hyperlinks. With AP Photos.<
By TALES AZZONI<
AP Sports Writer<
MADRID (AP) _ Spanish league clubs are allowed to train with groups of up to 14 players as the leagu ...
Subscribe