The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-Israel-Annexation 1s, 0603

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Israeli leader vows to push ahead with annexing West Bank<
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to annex parts of the occupied West Bank in the coming months, vowing to move ahead with the explosive plan despite a growing chorus of condemnations by key allies<
AP Photo transref:CAIMA116, transref:CAIMA117, transref:CAIMA115, transref:CAIMA109<
Eds: UPDATES: With updated quote attribution. With AP Photos.<
By JOSEF FEDERMAN<
Associated Press<
JERUSALEM (AP ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us