Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) A Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior Congress leader, who has tested positive for coronavirus, was on Monday admitted in a hospital here, a close aide said.

He became the second cabinet minister after NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to test positive for coronavirus.

The minister had contracted the infection a few days back and is undergoing treatment, a Health official had said on Sunday.

The minister had attended some meetings in the last week in Mumbai before travelli ...