Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Spain revises virus death toll down by nearly 2,000

Madrid, May 25, 2020 (AFP) - Spain's government on Monday revised downward the country's death toll from the coronavirus by nearly 2,000, bringing the total number of deaths recorded to 26,834.

A new system of gathering data had allowed them to identify cases that were counted twice and exclude deaths wrongly attributed to the virus, said Fernando Simon, the health ministry's emergencies coordinator.

"A variation of 1,900, that's a lot," ...