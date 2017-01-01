TR-VIRUS-CASES - 3 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura; count rises to 194

Agartala, May 25 (PTI) Three more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tripura, taking the virus count in the state to 194, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said.

All the three new patients had recently returned to the state from Delhi by the Rajdhani Express, he said.

Deb tweeted late on Sunday evening: "991 samples have been tested today in Tripura for COVID-19. Among them 3 persons found COVID19 positive. All of them have returned from Delhi by Rajdhani Express."

