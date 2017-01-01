Dortmund to part ways with Gotze

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BERLIN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Borussia Dortmund confirmed on Saturday that they have chosen not to renew deal with Mario Gotze, whose contract is due to expire this summer.

Gotze returned to Dortmund in 2016 after a three-year stint at Bayern Munich, but the 27-year-old striker failed to establish himself at Signal Iduna Park as the hero of Germany at the 2014 World Cup only started five times this season.

"We will rescind the contract in this summer, it is a decision with mutual understanding," sa ...