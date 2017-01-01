China's fuel oil output surges in April

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China's fuel oil production saw robust growth in April, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The output of fuel oil skyrocketed 68 percent year on year to 3.09 million tonnes, showed the data.

Meanwhile, the country's diesel output went up 1.3 percent from a year earlier to 13.39 million tonnes, while that of liquefied petroleum gas climbed 15 percent to 3.78 million tonnes last month.

Bucking the trend, gasoline output fell 12 percent year ...