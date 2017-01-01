MH-TIGERS-TRANSLOCATION - Tiger numbers up in Chandrapur, govt to consider translocation (Eds: Recasting overnight story)

Nagpur, May 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has asked the forest department to carry out a study on the feasibility of shifting tigers from Chandrapur to other parts of the state to reduce cases of man-animal conflict, forest minister Sanjay Rathod said.

There are nearly 312 tigers in the state, of which 160 are in Chandrapur alone. Besides, 12 striped animals are in five-km radius around the district, located around 250 km from here, Rathod said on Saturday.

"To reduce man-animal conflict, ...