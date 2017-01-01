BC-FBN--Saints-Moves 1s, 0119

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Saints adding ex-Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo<

METAIRIE, La. (AP) _ Linebacker Anthony Chickillo has agreed to a contract with the New Orleans Saints after playing the last five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The deal was announced Saturday by Saints general m ...