VIRUS-IATA-LOSS - Global airline industry to lose $252 billion in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic: IATA

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Amid coronavirus pandemic, global airlines body IATA said on Tuesday that the airlines would face USD 252 billion-loss of passenger revenue in 2020, which would be 44 per cent lower than 2019 figures.

"On March 5, we thought that the pessimistic scenario was a revenue loss of USD 113 billion. That was based on wide spreading of COVID-19, but not as severe as the current blanket of travel restrictions," said Alexandre De Juniac, Director General, International Air Transport Asso ...