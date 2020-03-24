Health-virus-Yemen-conflict FOCUS-newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Hand-washing: a luxury millions of Yemenis can't afford

By Mohammed Al-Wafi with Shatha Yaish in Dubai

Al Hajjah, Yemen, March 24, 2020 (AFP) - Hand-washing to combat the spread of coronavirus is the order of the day, but it's an unaffordable luxury for millions in war-ravaged Yemen where clean water is dangerously scarce.

Yemen's broken healthcare system has yet to register any cases of the disease, but if the pandemic does hit, the impact will be unimaginable in a ...