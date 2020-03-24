The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Hand-washing: a luxury millions of Yemenis can't afford
By Mohammed Al-Wafi with Shatha Yaish in Dubai
Al Hajjah, Yemen, March 24, 2020 (AFP) - Hand-washing to combat the spread of coronavirus is the order of the day, but it's an unaffordable luxury for millions in war-ravaged Yemen where clean water is dangerously scarce.
Yemen's broken healthcare system has yet to register any cases of the disease, but if the pandemic does hit, the impact will be unimaginable in a ...

 

