1st LD-Writethru: China skips reverse repos as liquidity eases on RRR cuts

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, refrained from offering reverse repos for the 26th straight day on Tuesday as the liquidity condition eased after targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts for eligible banks.

No reverse repos matured Tuesday.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Facing potential economic sho ...