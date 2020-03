Cowboys Pro Bowl C Frederick announces retirement

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick stunningly announced his

retirement on Monday.

Frederick, who turned 29 last Wednesday, was a Pro Bowl selection in five of

his six NFL seasons.

Frederick revealed his retirement in a lengthy letter, beginning it by

writing: "After much consideration, discussion, and reflection, I have decided

to retire from football. This was not an easy decision."

Frederick cited his bout with the autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre sy ...