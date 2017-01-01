ANALYSIS-Fed's big move could help U.S. Treasury liquidity, but effects may not last long
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's
unparalleled steps to directly backstop the U.S. economy and its
willingness to purchase vast sums of U.S. government debt,
mortgage-backed securities and even corporate bonds could help
boost depleted liquidity in the $17-trillion Treasury market.
But the disastrous impact of the runaway coronavirus on
financial markets will continue to impair price-making in
Treasuries even if t ...
