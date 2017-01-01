ANALYSIS-Fed's big move could help U.S. Treasury liquidity, but effects may not last long

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's

unparalleled steps to directly backstop the U.S. economy and its

willingness to purchase vast sums of U.S. government debt,

mortgage-backed securities and even corporate bonds could help

boost depleted liquidity in the $17-trillion Treasury market.

But the disastrous impact of the runaway coronavirus on

financial markets will continue to impair price-making in

Treasuries even if t ...