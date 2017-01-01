JK-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN-KASHMIR - Coronavirus: Authorities in Kashmir enforce lockdown

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Srinagar, Mar 23 (PTI) Authorities in Kashmir on Monday started enforcing a lockdown to help check the spread of coronavirus in the valley.

Police vehicles fitted with public address systems went around residential areas in the city and elsewhere in the valley early in the morning to announce that restrictions under CrPC Section 144, barring assembly of people, had been imposed.

People were requested to stay indoors and not venture out unnecessarily.

The union territory administration in ...