Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

New Zealand central bank to inject $17.1 bln into economy

Wellington, March 22, 2020 (AFP) - New Zealand's central bank announced plans to spend NZ$30 billion (US$17.1 billion) on government bonds Monday as a way of stimulating the virus-hit economy.

The move comes after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand last week slashed its base rate to 0.25 percent and the government unveiled a NZ$12.1 billion spending package with a promise of more to come.

"The negative economic implications of the coro ...