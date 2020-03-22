Health-virus-US-homeless FOCUS-CORRECTION

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

CORRECTED: California struggles to protect homeless as coronavirus spreads

By Jocelyne ZABLIT

=(Picture)=

ATTENTION - CORRECTION: In para six please read xx $150 million xx stead as sent. Here is the corrected repetition. ///

Los Angeles, March 22, 2020 (AFP) - Officials in California are scrambling to protect the state's huge homeless population from COVID-19 amid warnings that should the virus spread within that community it could prove impossible to contain.

"I think there' ...