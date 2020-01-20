1st LD-Writethru: China's Chang'e-4 probe resumes work for 14th lunar day

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The lander and rover of the Chang'e-4 probe have resumed work for the 14th lunar day on the far side of the moon after "sleeping" during the extremely cold night.

Both the lander and the rover are in normal working order, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

The Chang'e-4 probe, launched on Dec. 8, 2018, made the first-ever soft landing on the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the fa ...