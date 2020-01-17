Botswana-animal-food-drought

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Edible caterpillars become rare in drought-hit Botswana

Tutume, Botswana, Jan 17, 2020 (AFP) - Packed with protein and calcium, mopane worms are a delicacy in Botswana, where they are stirred into chunky tomato and peanut stews.

In the north and centre of the country, the spiky black and green caterpillars are harvested to make relish and sold at markets.

But a regional drought has decimated the mopane population, sapping an important sourc ...