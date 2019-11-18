James' 33 points fuel Lakers' rout of Hawks
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LeBron James scored 33 points and Kyle Kuzma added 17 as the Los Angeles
Lakers jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first quarter and finished off an
easy 122-101 victory Sunday over the visiting Atlanta Hawks.
Rajon Rondo scored 15 points and Anthony Davis added 14 as the Lakers earned
their fourth consecutive victory and their 11th in their last 12 games since a
season-opening loss to the Clippers.
Trae Young scored 31 points and Cam Reddish added 13 as the Hawks lost ...
