James' 33 points fuel Lakers' rout of Hawks

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LeBron James scored 33 points and Kyle Kuzma added 17 as the Los Angeles

Lakers jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first quarter and finished off an

easy 122-101 victory Sunday over the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

Rajon Rondo scored 15 points and Anthony Davis added 14 as the Lakers earned

their fourth consecutive victory and their 11th in their last 12 games since a

season-opening loss to the Clippers.

Trae Young scored 31 points and Cam Reddish added 13 as the Hawks lost ...