Murray scores 39 as Nuggets rout Grizzlies 131-114<

Jamal Murray's season-high 39 points and a stout Denver defense contributed to a dominating win over Memphis as the Nuggets defeated the Grizzlies 131-114<

By CLAY BAILEY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ Jamal Murray rebounded ...